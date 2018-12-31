Jets reportedly request interview with Todd Monken

Getty Images

The Buccaneers don’t have a head coach right now, but they do have an offensive coordinator and the Jets are reportedly interested in talking to him about their own head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested permission to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Albert Breer of SI.com reported over the weekend that Monken is on an expiring contract, but until it is expired teams still need to ask for permission.

Monken called the plays for all but one game in Tampa this season and the Buccaneers wound up 12th in the league in points and third in the league in yards. He was the offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 without calling plays and came to Tampa after three years as the head coach at Southern Miss.

Given the need to develop Sam Darnold in the years to come, the Jets’ interest in Monken and other offensive coaches is easy to understand. It’s also possible that a head coaching interview could lead to another job on the staff when all is said and done.