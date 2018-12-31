Jets want to talk to Cowboys assistant Kris Richard

AP

The Jets are working quickly to build their list of candidates to replace Todd Bowles.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Jets have asked for permission to interview Cowboys assistant Kris Richard.

The 39-year-old Richard currently serves as the Cowboys defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Prior to that, he was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for three years, working his way up the ranks of Pete Carroll’s staff as other defensive coaches were poached for better jobs.

He played cornerback for Carroll at Southern Cal before a six-year stint in the league with the Seahawks, Dolphins, 49ers, and Raiders.