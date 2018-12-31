Julius Peppers’ future in Carolina still far from settled

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera was asked about some of his aging stars yesterday, and how glad he was to get them a win in an otherwise meaningless season finale.

“It was probably the best way to send Ryan and Pep on their way,” Rivera said, of Ryan Kalil and Julius Peppers, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Two great Panthers. It’s kind of nice for them.”

There’s only one problem with that statement. Kalil had already announced he was retiring at season’s end. Peppers did no such thing. In fact, those close to the future Hall of Fame defensive end tell PFT that he is seriously contemplating a return for an 18th season in 2019.

He didn’t speak to reporters after the game, and Rivera admitted he might have been spitballing.

“I’m assuming,” Rivera said. “Maybe there’s something I don’t know. So, we’ll see. I just really do appreciate who those two guys are.”

The Panthers paid $5 million this year for five sacks from Peppers. That tracks along pretty well with his career production and pay, as he’s collected 159.5 sacks and made nearly $165 million in his career to do it.

While his return to Carolina prior to the 2017 was seen as a last hurrah since he was returning to his home state (the Panthers drafted him second overall in 2002 out of the University of North Carolina), that isn’t necessarily the case. He’s left Carolina before (for Chicago’s free agent riches in 2010, after an ugly franchise-tag battle with the Panthers), and might need to do it again.

The Panthers are in need of a pass-rush upgrade this offseason, with or without Peppers. But Rivera speaking as if the team has moved on may mean the team has, even if Peppers hasn’t quite yet. Or, Rivera might have just been a little loose with his words. That has happened before too.

Peppers’ sack total sits half a sack short of Kevin Greene for third place on the all-time list. He may try to move up a spot next year, even if the Panthers have moved on.