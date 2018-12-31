King: Gregg Williams doesn’t appear to be serious candidate in Cleveland

Getty Images

The Browns couldn’t pull off the comeback win in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, but the second half of the 2018 season was still a big success in Cleveland.

Winning five of their final eight games left the Browns with a 7-8-1 record, which is their best since 2007 and something to build on for next season. That run came after the Browns fired Hue Jackson and installed Gregg Williams as their interim head coach, so there’s been some discussion about whether Williams will get a chance to continue in the job.

Williams is going to get an interview for the permanent job, but Peter King writes in Monday’s Football Morning in America column that “it doesn’t look like he’ll be a serious candidate” for the job.

King adds that a defensive-minded or special teams coach could be considered if it means offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens would stay on board, but adds that the team is expected to vet Josh McDaniels and Lincoln Riley as well. A report over the weekend indicated they have reached out to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and there will likely be more names bubbling up in the coming days.