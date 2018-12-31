Marvin Lewis: Mike Brown and I decided it was time

Getty Images

The Bengals officially announced that Marvin Lewis is out as their head coach on Monday morning and the statement from the team called it a mutual decision to part ways.

Lewis signed a contract extension with the team after the 2017 season that gave the Bengals the option of retaining him for the 2019 season. In a statement, Bengals owner Mike Brown said he “is very appreciative” of what Lewis brought to the organization “and will miss working with him.”

At a press conference after the announcement, Lewis said that “Mike and I decided it’s time” and that “this season’s been a lot” when asked why now was the right time. Lewis lamented his inability to “deliver the No. 1 goal” of winning a Super Bowl during a run in Cincinnati that saw him go 131-122-3 in the regular season and 0-7 in the postseason.

Lewis said “we’ll see” when asked if he has designs on coaching again and said that he was not offered another role in the Bengals organization before the decision was made to end his time on the sideline.