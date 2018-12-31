Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and I are a great fit

AP

New Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock says he and coach Jon Gruden are a perfect pair.

Mayock said that in the hours since he accepted the job with the Raiders, he has been inundated by people who know both of them and have told him, “You and Gruden are a great fit. You guys love ball, you have a passion for it, and you make it work.”

Although they haven’t previously worked together, Gruden and Mayock have been friends for decades, and Mayock said he has always respected Gruden. Mayock also said he once interviewed for a job with the late Raiders owner Al Davis, and has tremendous respect for his son Mark Davis.

“Jon and I have talked a lot of football in the last 20 years. I think what you’re seeing is the formal unification of something that has been going on for a long time,” Mayock said. “There’s nobody I’d rather go to war with than Jon Gruden and Mark Davis.”

Gruden said he believes Mayock is a quick learner who will figure out the G.M. job on the fly. Mayock acknowledged he doesn’t know everything that goes into running an NFL franchise, but he believes he’s going to get it figured out, and help the Raiders get some players who can get them out of last place.