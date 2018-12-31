Mike Zimmer: “I’m not retiring or resigning. Period”

Getty Images

Perhaps no team in the NFL fell shorter of expectations than the Vikings, who took a title-contending team and added an $84 million quarterback.

So as they watch the playoffs from the comfort of home, it’s reasonable to wonder if changes are coming.

But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that he wasn’t walking away on his own.

“I’m not retiring or resigning. Period,” Zimmer said.

Of course, that leaves one option that Zimmer didn’t cover, if the Vikings don’t want him to return.

The 62-year-old Zimmer is under contract for next season, and is 47-31-1 in five seasons with the Vikings. If they didn’t want him, someone else surely would.