Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman will return in Minnesota

Posted by Josh Alper on December 31, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that he will not resign or retire after his team fell short of the playoffs this season and he won’t get fired either.

The same is true for General Manager Rick Spielman. NFL Media reports that Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf were in the team’s end of season meetings on Monday and reiterated their belief that the two men are the right men to lead the football side of their operations.

While this year was a disappointment, it would have been a surprise to see the Vikings blow things up. They are a year removed from going 13-3 and advancing to the conference title game and Zimmer is 47-32-1 since taking the job ahead of the 2014 season.

That’s not to say the seat won’t get hotter, however. The team took a step backward after signing Kirk Cousins with the expectation that he’d be a piece to push them over the top after falling short last season. If the Vikings don’t reverse course next year, Spielman and Zimmer’s return may be a dicier proposition.

23 responses to "Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman will return in Minnesota

