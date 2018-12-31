Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Josh Allen closed his rookie season with a strong performance.

CB Xavien Howard would like to sign a long-term deal with the Dolphins.

The Patriots rediscovered WR Chris Hogan in Sunday’s win.

A call for the Jets to hire a new head coach with previous experience in the job.

LB Terrell Suggs now has the Ravens record for games played.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon predicted better things for 2019.

The Browns and QB Baker Mayfield won’t sneak up on anyone next season.

K Matt McCrane came through in his Steelers debut.

Texans RB Lamar Miller celebrated his return to the lineup with a touchdown.

A look at Colts head coach Frank Reich’s locker room message to his team after Sunday night’s win.

The Jaguars are banking on stability leading to better results in 2019.

QB Blaine Gabbert wasn’t good enough for the Titans on Sunday night.

Where will the Broncos pick in the first round of the draft?

The Chiefs defense closed the regular season with a good outing.

The Chargers rode their defense to Sunday’s win.

Raiders QB Derek Carr revealed what he would like to have done differently this season.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup will give the ball from his game-winning catch to his mother.

A great catch by WR Cody Latimer couldn’t help the Giants beat the Cowboys.

The Eagles defense closed the regular season with a shutout.

Washington finished 7-9 for the second straight season.

Bears G Kyle Long felt good in his return from injured reserve.

A look at where the Lions came up with the play that saw K Matt Prater throw a touchdown.

The Packers’ season came to a quiet end on Sunday.

A look back at QB Kirk Cousins‘ first season with the Vikings.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is confident the team has what it takes to do better in 2019.

Panthers QB Kyle Allen looked good in his starting debut.

WR Michael Thomas set the Saints’ single-season record for receiving yards.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin finished strong for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals can start making plans for the first overall draft pick.

The Rams have some healing to do during their bye week.

TE George Kittle was a bright spot in a rough 49ers season.

Will a sluggish Week 17 affect the Seahawks in the playoffs?