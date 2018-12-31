Packers want interview with Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur

Getty Images

The Packers’ long list of coaching candidates continues to grow.

They have requested an interview with Titans offensive corodinator Matt LaFleur, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers are casting a wide net. They already have interviewed Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano and reportedly have requested interviews with Dan Campbell, Mike Munchak, Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores.

LaFleur, 39, joined the Titans as offensive coordinator in January after spending last season in the same role with the Rams.

He also has served as offensive quality control coach for the Texans (2008-09) and quarterbacks coach for the Redskins (2010-2013), Notre Dame (2014) and the Falcons (2015-16).