Raiders and 49ers to coach in the Senior Bowl

Getty Images

The Raiders and 49ers are the highest two teams in the draft order with incumbent coaches, and they’re apparently eager for a head start.

The Senior Bowl announced the two teams would coach the annual all-star game, in which the week of practices and chance to get a close look at the players is far more important than the game itself.

Considering Jon Gruden (and new sidekick/G.M. Mike Mayock) have a lot of work to do rebuilding their current mess, it’s a good chance to get to know the players.

The 49ers pick second in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Raiders pick fourth (and also have two more in the first round in the 20s or 30s depending on how Chicago and Dallas fare in the postseason.