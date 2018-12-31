Report: Ben Roethlisberger the player who angered Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday that Antonio Brown‘s dispute with a teammate led him to walk out last week. We now know the name of that player: Ben Roethlisberger.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports that it was the Steelers quarterback who had a football thrown at his feet by an angry Brown. The disagreement between Roethlisberger and Brown occurred at a Wednesday walk-through.

Brown did not practice last week, with the Steelers listing him as a “coach’s decision” Wednesday and with a knee injury on Thursday and Friday.

The Pro Bowl receiver did not play in the game for disciplinary reasons not an injury concern, according to the Post-Gazette.