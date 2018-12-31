Report: Bengals request interview with Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

The Bengals’ list of interview requests is steadily growing on Monday.

Shortly after word of their desire to talk to Rams offensive assistants Zac Taylor and Shane Waldron was confirmed by Rams coach Sean McVay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team has requested an interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Packers have also requested an interview with McDaniels while the Bengals are also expected to interview their current offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.

If McDaniels is interested in interviewing with the Bengals, he could do so this week because the Patriots have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. After this week is over, he would not be free to talk until they are eliminated or until the week after the AFC title game.