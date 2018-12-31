Report: Browns request permission to interview Brian Flores

Getty Images

Brian Flores’ dance card is starting to fill up.

Flores is listed as the linebackers coach in New England, but he spent the 2018 season doing most of the defensive coordinator duties for the Patriots and that’s paying off in interest from teams looking for a head coach. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Browns have requested permission to interview Flores and he’s also on the list in Green Bay.

Assistants from teams with byes in the first round of the playoffs are able to interview this week. Any followup conversations would have to wait until their teams are eliminated or until the week after the conference title game for teams headed to the Super Bowl.

Flores interviewed in Arizona last year before Steve Wilks got the job and has been working in New England since 2004.