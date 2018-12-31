Report: Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon to play this week

Getty Images

The Chargers are expected to have two of their biggest offensive stars back on the field this week, one of whom will be making his season debut.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, both running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry are expected to play Sunday when the Chargers face the Ravens.

(Frankly, we’re waiting for confirmation from another certain ESPN employee, or Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler before we trust this one fully.)

Gordon limped off the field late in last night’s win over Denver, and didn’t return after athletic trainers were checking his ankle.

Henry tore his ACL during offseason work in May, and the Chargers had been targeting the playoffs as a possible return.

The Chargers will need all the help they can get offensively, as playing the league’s top defense in the early game after a cross-country flight is a tough situation, even for a 12-win team.