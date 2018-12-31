Report: Jaguars fire RBs coach Tyrone Wheatley

Getty Images

The Jaguars fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Jacksonville continues its offensive overhaul after firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at midseason.

Wheatley’s departure is not a surprise given Tom Coughlin’s statement, calling running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon “disrespectful” and “selfish” for their behavior during Sunday’s game. Fournette was inactive, and Yeldon dressed but never saw the field.

Wheatley, a running back in the NFL for 10 seasons, joined the Jaguars in 2017. He has a long history with Doug Marrone, coaching with him in the college ranks and with the Bills.