Report: Raiders hire Mike Mayock as G.M.

The Raiders have a new G.M., and NFL Network needs a new lead draft analyst.

Mike Mayock will be the next General Manager of the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The announcement could come as soon as today.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been friendly with Mayock for years, and they have mutual respect from both having worked as television analysts.

Still, it’s a surprising decision to hire Mayock, who has no experience running an NFL front office, to be in charge of the draft room. Just because Mayock is good at talking about the draft on TV, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s good at making the decisions on draft day.

Of course, Mayock won’t actually be the one making the final decisions. Gruden will surely have final say, and Gruden may have wanted a G.M. who has no experience getting final say because Gruden wants it to be clear who’s in charge.

The Raiders have three first-round picks in 2019, and two first-round picks in 2020. Gruden and Mayock will need to use them wisely.