Report: Saints sign Josh Hill to three-year extension

The Saints still have on-field business to conduct this season, but they’re not letting that stop them from taking care of some off-field affairs as well.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Saints have signed tight end Josh Hill to a three-year contract extension. The deal reportedly has a total value of $8.85 million, although there’s no further information about guarantees or structure.

Hill joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has developed into a fixture as a blocker on offense over the years. He’s caught 32 passes while making 22 starts and appearing in every game over the last two seasons and also added six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs last season.

With Benjamin Watson announcing his plan to retire at the end of this year, the Saints will be making some changes at tight end this offseason. Parting ways with Hill won’t be one of them.