Report: Tests show bruised ribs for Nick Foles

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Sunday’s win over Washington with injured ribs and said after the game that he hoped to be ready to play against the Bears in the Wild Card round, but that tests on Monday would provide more of an idea about his outlook.

The initial reports were that Foles suffered bruised ribs and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Monday’s tests have confirmed that diagnosis.

Based on those results, the expectation is that Foles will be in the lineup against the Bears on Sunday. If so, it will mark his fifth straight postseason start for the Eagles. Foles was their quarterback for a Wild Card loss to the Saints after the 2013 season before returning to the team last year and leading them to three wins and a Super Bowl title after Carson Wentz tore his ACL.

Wentz’s back injury is the reason why Foles is in the lineup this time around. Wentz has not been placed on injured reserve and the Eagles haven’t formally ruled him out of action, but there’s no sign that he’s getting a green light to return to action in time for this weekend.