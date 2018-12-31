Report: Wade Harman out as Falcons tight ends coach

Getty Images

The makeover of the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is reportedly continuing with the ouster of the tight ends coach Wade Harman.

According Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Harman joins offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coach Keith Armstrong as assistants let go by the Falcons on Monday.

Harman preceded head coach Dan Quinn in Atlanta, joining the Falcons under previous head coach Mike Smith as an offensive line coach. Harman remained on staff when Quinn was hired in 2015 as he moved back to his long-term position coaching tight ends. Before coming to Atlanta, Harman spent 15 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he coached Shannon Sharpe, Todd Heap, Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta.

Austin Hooper had a strong 2018 season for Atlanta from the tight end spot, catching 71 passes for 660 yards with four touchdowns. The success of Hooper this year makes the removal of Harman a curious decision, but the Falcons are clearly looking at a full overhaul under Quinn.