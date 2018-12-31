Reports: Browns request interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Nick Sirianni

Getty Images

The Browns have been linked to a variety of names in their head coaching search on Monday and you can add a couple more offensive coaches to the list of people under consideration.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have done the same with Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Stefanski was promoted to the offensive coordinator job when the Vikings fired John DeFilippo in early December and has been in the Vikings organization since 2006. The Vikings put up 68 points and won two straight games to kick off his tenure, but they managed just 164 yards in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Bears.

Sirianni joined Frank Reich’s staff after five years on the Chargers staff and four years with the Chiefs.