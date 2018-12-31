Rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott rested, ready

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday he didn’t consider removing quarterback Dak Prescott from a game that meant nothing in the standings or for seeding purposes. Yet, the Cowboys made running back Ezekiel Elliott inactive.

“He’s been banged up a little bit with different parts of his body,” Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We just felt like it was the right thing for him to not be a part of it yesterday. I do think he’ll be fresher going forward.”

Elliott won the rushing title despite not playing as Rams running back Todd Gurley also sat out Week 17. Giants rookie Saquon Barkley ended up finishing second to Elliott, who had 1,434 yards.

Elliott played 890 snaps this season and had a career-high 381 touches this season, including 304 rushes.

Elliott is rested and ready for Saturday night’s wild-card game against the Seahawks, and the Cowboys go into the practice week healthy. Everyone other than defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) should participate in Tuesday’s practice in “some way, shape or form,” Garrett said.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (neck) likely gets limited work.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left Sunday’s game after being kicked in the shin, but the injury isn’t expected to affect his availability for this week’s game.