Stephen Ross changed his mind about taking his time

As of Sunday night, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross planned to take some time before making a decision about coach Adam Gase. Between Sunday night and Monday morning, something changed.

Per a league source, Ross unexpectedly decided to pull the trigger on Gase after three seasons with the team, the first of which resulted in a playoff berth.

Some have speculated that Gase quite possibly asked Ross for clarity ASAFP, given that other opportunities will be out there for Gase. And if Gase finds another job in coaching, any buyout obligation by Ross would be reduced.

It was believed Ross planned to keep the bird in the hand while determining whether he had a chance at getting a bigger bird in the bush. That’s what Ross did in early 2011 when sniffing around Jim Harbaugh while Tony Sparano was still the coach.

This time around, Ross has interest in Ravens coach John Harbaugh. With a vacancy now created, the Dolphins can begin the interview process, waiting for Baltimore’s season to end before moving forward on a possible attempt to essentially trade for Harbaugh.