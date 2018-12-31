Steve Keim on having No. 1 pick: It’s embarrassing as hell

Getty Images

The Cardinals drafted a quarterback with the 10th overall pick this spring. They didn’t expect to have another top-10 choice in 2019, much less the No. 1 overall choice.

The Cardinals have not drafted first overall since 1958 when the franchise still called Chicago home. They might not draft first overall this year, with the team likely to listen to offers for the top spot.

Arizona earned the top pick with a miserable season that resulted in head coach Steve Wilks being one-and-done.

“If I look back and think to myself, ‘You’re the General Manager with the No. 1 pick in the draft,’ it’s embarrassing as hell,” General Manager Steve Keim said Monday. “But I promise you in April, we’re not going to feel that way.”

The 2019 draft looks top heavy with defensive linemen with Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Houston’s Ed Oliver, Alabama’s Quinnen Williams and Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell among the highly rated prospects.