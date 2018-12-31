Teddy Bridgewater didn’t do much to help his case to be a 2019 starter

Getty Images

With the Saints clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs after 15 games, the 16th game of the season became a day of rest for Drew Brees, and a day for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to state his case that some team should sign him as its starting quarterback in 2019.

It did not go well.

Bridgewater completed 14 of 22 passes for just 118 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in a 33-14 loss to the Panthers. It’s hard to imagine any NFL team looking at that game and thinking Bridgewater is the quarterback they want starting for them next season.

It also didn’t help that the other fill-in quarterback on the field, Carolina’s Kyle Allen, looked a lot better than Bridgewater. Although it’s not really fair to compare quarterbacks head-to-head, as they’re not on the field against each other, it’s hard not to notice that the lowly regarded Allen looked like a much better player than Bridgewater, the former Vikings first-round pick who hadn’t started a game since he suffered a devastating knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season.

Bridgewater made it through the game healthy, which is the best thing that can be said for him. Perhaps some team will sign Bridgewater when he becomes a free agent in three months with the hope that he’ll shake off the rust and become a franchise quarterback. But the results on Sunday were not promising.