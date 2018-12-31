The 2019 coaching/G.M. carousel

Getty Images

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching and G.M. moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2019 cycle. This is based on published reports and information PFT has acquired from sources with knowledge of the dynamics of the general and specific processes.

Jets: Fired coach Todd Bowles. Expected to pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Dolphins: Fired coach Adam Gase. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Bengals: Fired coach Marvin Lewis. Could consider former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson. Possibly will pursue Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Browns: Fired coach Hue Jackson during the season. Will interview interim coach Gregg Williams, offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Reportedly have contacted former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Sources tell PFT that the Browns are expected to hire an offensive coach who will work closely with and develop quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jaguars: Announced that coach Doug Marrone, G.M. Dave Caldwell, and V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin will return.

Broncos: Fired coach Vance Joseph. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Could consider Mike Shanahan. Reportedly will consider Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Raiders: Fired G.M. Reggie McKenzie during the season. Hired Mike Mayock to replace him. Reportedly interview Marc Ross and Trey Brown for the position.

Packers: Fired coach Mike McCarthy during the season. Interviewed former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Could pursue Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Vikings: Coach Mike Zimmer has declared that he is not resigning or retiring.

Buccaneers: Fired coach Dirk Koetter. Could pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Cardinals: Fired coach Steve Wilks. Could pursue former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.