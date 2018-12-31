The 2019 coaching/G.M. carousel

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching and G.M. moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2019 cycle. This is based on published reports and information PFT has acquired from sources with knowledge of the dynamics of the general and specific processes.

Jets: Fired coach Todd Bowles. Expected to pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Reportedly will interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Dolphins: Fired coach Adam Gase. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Bengals: Fired coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly will interview offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons. Could consider former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson. Possibly will pursue Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Browns: Fired coach Hue Jackson during the season. Will interview interim coach Gregg Williams, offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Reportedly have contacted former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Have requested permission to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. Sources tell PFT that the Browns are expected to hire an offensive coach who will work closely with and develop quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jaguars: Announced that coach Doug Marrone, G.M. Dave Caldwell, and V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin will return.

Broncos: Fired coach Vance Joseph. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Could consider Mike Shanahan. Reportedly will consider Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Raiders: Fired G.M. Reggie McKenzie during the season. Hired Mike Mayock to replace him. Reportedly interview Marc Ross and Trey Brown for the position.

Packers: Fired coach Mike McCarthy during the season. Interviewed former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. Could pursue Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Vikings: Coach Mike Zimmer has declared that he is not resigning or retiring.

Buccaneers: Fired coach Dirk Koetter. Could pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Bruce Arians has expressed interest.

Falcons: Fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, and special teams coach Keith Armstrong.

Cardinals: Fired coach Steve Wilks. Could pursue former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

