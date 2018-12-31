Todd Gurley expected to return for postseason

AP

The two weeks off have helped Todd Gurley. The bye week will help even more.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday he expects the team’s star running back to play in the divisional round of the postseason Jan. 12.

“I think it’s been making good progress. He’s feeling good,” McVay told reporters. “He came in today and everything was positive with what we’re getting from [senior director of sports medicine and performance] Reggie [Scott]. We’ll take it a day at a time.

“I would be very, very surprised if he wasn’t going to be ready to go for the playoffs, but I think we’re going to be smart with whether he goes or not this week with those extra days. We’ll still continue to have that same rehab program. He’s taking steps in the right direction, and I would be very surprised if he’s not feeling good, ready to roll for our divisional game.”

Gurley has had left knee inflammation that kept him out and prevented him from a chance to chase down Ezekiel Elliott for the rushing title. C.J. Anderson replaced Gurley and had 20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 and gained 132 yards and scored a touchdown on 23 carries against the 49ers on Sunday.