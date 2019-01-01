Adam Gase seems destined to land on his feet

AP

One door closes, multiple doors open.

Without hours of being fired by the Dolphins, free-agent coach Adam Gase already had been linked to “a majority” of the open jobs. With seven other jobs currently open, that means at least four teams are interested in Gase.

The Cardinals clearly are; they’ll interview him on Wednesday. The Broncos clearly aren’t — and Gase likely wouldn’t be interested in returning to Denver after getting no consideration for the head-coaching job after John Fox was fired.

That would leave the Browns, Jets, Bengals, Packers, and Buccaneers as the other potentially interested teams. All, including the Cardinals, need someone who can work with a quarterback. Gase, from his work with Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning to Jay Cutler to Ryan Tannehill (pre-ACL tear), has shown he can work with quarterbacks.

Some (maybe many) in the media don’t see it that way, leading to a disconnect between how some (maybe many) reporters view Gase and how some (maybe many) owners and General Managers view him. (Fortunately for Gase, only the latter opinions matter.)

The critics in the media point to the fact that Manning basically ran his own offense, but does anyone think Manning would have tolerated a coordinator who couldn’t keep up with the quarterback’s OCD ways, encyclopedic knowledge, and supercomputer recall? Browns owner Jimmy Haslam surely didn’t get to the point where he badly wanted to hire Gase in early 2014 without getting a strong endorsement from Manning, whose connection to Haslam goes back to Manning’s time at Tennessee.

Will it be easy to sell Gase to a fan base or local media based on the last two years in Miami? No. Does he need to be balanced in an organization by a strong voice that will, for example, counsel against trading Mike Pouncey or Jarvis Landry or blindly and stubbornly sticking with Ryan Tannehill? Yes. But nothing wins people over like winning, and that’s what the Dolphins were doing in 2016 before Calais Campbell went low on Tannehill, and before the Dolphins found themselves in a stew of challenges and adversities in 2017 and 2018.

That doesn’t guarantee that Gase will get a head-coaching job, but he’ll undoubtedly land somewhere as an offensive coordinator — and he’ll likely do enough with that offense to inevitably become a head coach, again.

Regardless of what the critics think.