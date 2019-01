Getty Images

Fired Dolphins coach Adam Gase could bounce back quickly in a hiring cycle in which a quarter of the league has openings.

And he’s wasting no time looking.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gase will interview with the Cardinals tomorrow.

They also have a young quarterback to groom in Josh Rosen, after his Ryan Tannehill experiment never panned out. And Gase figures to be in demand after doing some solid work in an unstable environment in Miami.