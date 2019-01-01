Ben Roethlisberger: If Antonio Brown blew up, I didn’t see it

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Monday brought a report that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown got into a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at last Wednesday’s walkthrough before missing practice the next two days and sitting out the season-ending win over the Bengals.

Those absences were chalked up to a knee injury, but Monday’s revelations included indications that Brown didn’t play as a disciplinary measure. Roethlisberger made his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday morning and said that he neither has an issue with Brown nor is he aware of a blowup that led the wideout to skip the next two days of practice.

Roethlisberger said if Brown did blow up, he “sure didn’t see it” and that he spoke to Brown on Thursday morning. Roethlisberger said “everything was great” at that point before adding that he understands the frustration created by his absences and silence later in the week.

“I called and texted and reached out numerous times and tried to find out what going on, but I really couldn’t get any answers,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The quarterback added that he hopes Brown remains with the team and called the wideout “one of my best friends on the team.” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday and whatever happened with Brown last week is sure to be a major topic of interest.

  6. I TOLD YA.

    It was obvious that antonia brown was a problem
    way before he started saying “me-me” with his expensive,
    customized cleats celebrating convicted felons.

    Let me put it this way: antonio brown is from Miami (like chad)
    and receivers of this generation want to be chad ochojohnson.

    The reason Carson Palmer retired (before being traded to Oakland)
    was due to chad johnson’s me-first act and constant locker room distraction.

  7. Nothing wrong in Pittsburg. Big Ben, Bell, Brown, Tomlin, everythings fine. That’s why your HOF QB and your All Pro receivers are home watching the playoffs.

  8. The Steelers continue to be a classy organization, from their HOF owners to their HOF QB. That’s why they’ve been winning over the last 4 decades at a pace like no other NFL franchise. People like to kick someone when they appear to be down. I guess that’s just one of those human weaknesses. As soon as Belichick loses a game, the vultures take notice. I guess tearing down successful people somehow makes some folks feel better about themselves.

  16. Players getting angry at teammates or coaches is not a big deal, I am sure it happens every week, if not every day, on every team in the NFL. Anger happens and mature people generally get over it; whether or not Brown falls into that mature category is a different matter.

    What is a big deal is a player deciding not to show up for meetings or practices because he is angry, and the team lying about why is that player is not playing in an important game.

  17. What Roethlisberger did see was his nice pick-6 against the Bengals, the three interceptions against the Browns, the three interceptions against the Jaguars, his two interceptions against the Patriots, the interception in the end-zone on the final play against the Broncos, losing to a 4-12 Raiders team, and he got to watch the Browns lose to the Ravens on the big screen to miss out on a chance of making the playoffs.

  18. So at this point 90% of this could be a media fabricated story.
    Take for example the audio quotes NFL Gameday put together for Sunday morning. They spliced a Roethlisberger quote about AB together with Roethlisberger talking about James Washington and created an audio track that made it sound like Ben was calling out AB on something. They literally fabricated audio to stir up controversy. This was called out on twitter and they never even responded to it.
    Honestly the media is so untrustworthy it’s not even funny anymore.

  20. “Ben Roethlisberger: If Antonio Brown blew up, I didn’t see it”

    —–

    Well, Ben is starting to look like Sgt. Schultz.

  21. I see this as no big deal. Art Rooney really needs to concentrate on getting better LBS and secondary, demoting keith butler, and talking to the league about doing something once again about the refs who continually cost teams games who can’t get pass interference calls right.

