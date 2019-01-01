Brian Flores to meet with four teams this weekend

January 1, 2019
Brian Flores still is working out the specifics of his interviews, but the Patriots linebackers coach has agreed to meet with the Dolphins, Broncos, Browns and Packers this weekend, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The NFL allows assistants from teams with first-round byes to interview this week. Any followup conversations, though, must wait until their teams are eliminated or until the week after the conference title game for teams headed to the Super Bowl.

Flores, 37, called the plays in New England this season after replacing Matt Patricia, though he did not carry the title of defensive coordinator. The Patriots finished 21st in total defense and seventh in points allowed.

Flores has never coached anywhere but New England, beginning his career in scouting in 2004. Four years later, he became a defensive assistant.

He interviewed in Arizona last year before the Cardinals hired Steve Wilks.

UPDATE 7:21 P.M.: La Canfora originally tweeted that Flores would meet with the Dolphins, Bucs, Browns and Packers this weekend. He since has tweeted a correction, saying he meant the Broncos, not the Bucs.

