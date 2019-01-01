Chris Harris feels Broncos haven’t evolved since winning Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Broncos fired Vance Joseph on Monday after two years as their head coach and it’s not clear who will be replacing him, but one of the team’s defensive veterans has a clear idea of what the new coach has to do.

Cornerback Chris Harris has been with the team since 2011 and was part of two teams that went to the Super Bowl, including the Super Bowl 50 winners in 2016. Harris said on Monday that the team has failed to grow since that victory.

“I think, after the Super Bowl, we just kind of got stagnant. We haven’t evolved,” Harris said, via the Denver Post. “So we’ve got to figure out how we can evolve on offense, defense, special teams, everything … In terms of the NFL, we’re behind right now. We’ve got to just get with the times … we kind of just stayed doing the same thing we’ve been doing since 2015. It’s 2019 now … We can’t do the same things. I have to evolve my game. I can’t think I’m still going to play the same coverage [how] I played in 2015 or 2013. I have to evolve my game. And we have to evolve, too.”

Harris said he “always wanted to retire here and finish my career here,” but wants to win as his career winds down and is “waiting to see” how the coaching change impacts things on that front.