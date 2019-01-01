Colts’ injury list includes T.Y. Hilton, four other receivers

Getty Images

The Colts have a long injury list heading into the wild-card playoff week, with five receivers banged up.

They didn’t practice Tuesday, holding only a walk-through, but estimated that five players wouldn’t have practiced and seven others would have had limited practices.

The Colts listed receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (knee), receiver Ryan Grant (toe), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) and receiver Zach Pascal (knee) as missing practice.

Safety Malik Hooker (hip), receiver Daurice Fountain (ankle), receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger), center Ryan Kelly (neck), defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (shoulder) and running back Jordan Wilkins (knee/ankle) were listed as limited.

The Colts will practice Wednesday and Thursday before holding another walk-through Friday.

Hilton said his ankle was “starting to feel better” at the thought of playing the Texans, who he has had success against in his career.

In 14 career games against the Texans, Hilton has 76 catches for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns. That includes 32 receptions for 734 yards and seven touchdowns in seven trips to NRG Stadium.