Colts sign defensive end Geneo Grissom

The Colts added some defensive line depth heading into their wild card game against the Texans.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Geneo Grissom. To make room for him on the roster, they released cornerback Jalen Collins.

Collins was a former Falcons second-rounder who had bounced on and off the Colts’ roster and practice squad this year.

Grissom was released by the Patriots in November and made the workout rounds, including one for the Colts. He adds some depth and special teams ability for the postseason.