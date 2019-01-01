Damarious Randall issues warning to AFC North

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2019, 3:28 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns took a step toward contention this season, going 7-8-1 a year after not winning a game. They won five of their last seven games and went 3-2-1 in the division.

The Browns expect even more next season.

We know what’s ahead,’’ Browns defensive back Damarious Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The NFL knows it’s in trouble; the AFC North knows it’s in trouble. We expect to win the AFC North next year; we expect to win a lot of games next year; and we’ve just got to get back to the drawing board and get some rest and get back to work.’’

The Browns haven’t finished with a winning record since 2007, haven’t made the postseason since 2002 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1994, which was five years before the Browns returned as an expansion team.

The Browns served notice this season, though, that they are not the same ol’ Browns.

“We’re a force to be reckoned with,’’ Randall said. “At the end of the day, the AFC North is going to come through Cleveland from here on out, and I’m just kind of looking forward to it. The future is bright here.’’

The next step is finding a head coach who can fulfill the team’s expectations.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Damarious Randall issues warning to AFC North

  5. I was happy for the browns this year but this kind of talk reminds me of Ramsey saying they were going to win the Superbowl and look what happened, maybe pump the breaks a bit and see if you guys can actually sustain some type of success for more than 6 weeks in the past 12 years.

  6. Yeah WHATEVER dude…so you had a half decent year and THINK you found your quarterback….next year NOONE is taking you guys lightly and will be much more ready for Mayfield….
    we shall see

  8. Some of these guys act like they received absolutely no media coaching.
    Someone puts a microphone and camera on them and they start writing checks they often can’t cash.
    And of course, the media loves it.
    Tools using tools.

  10. almost sure he wont even be on the team in 2019,lol.

    Randall,Mitchell,Kindred,Joe Scho, Kirko, Peppers, Collins, Carrie, alllllll wont be on Browns roster in 2019

    HORRIBLE DEFENSE, Dorsey will continue to weed these guys out. Season 1, offense, season 2 defense.

  16. Maybe this young player does a bit too much talking. But, as one who has been watching the Cleveland Browns since 1962, permit me to assure all of you that I haven’t seen a more talented, dedicated, motivated group of players in Cleveland since 1964. At that time, they shut out the old Baltimore Colts 27-0 to win the NFL Championship despite being heavy underdogs. And, as to the coach, these players all said during their final pressers of the year that they will play under ANY coach John Dorsey (whom they all explicitly trust) hires. The Bengals have become a joke, Baltimore is relying on a run-first QB, the Steelers are in disarray, and the Browns have a very talented, confident, motivated young roster which Dorsey will make even better this offseason. So, to all you haters and doubters: go on witcha bad selves. Then tune in and get amazed in 2019. The size of the crow you’re going to have to digest is enormous!

  17. Wow! Talk in cheap young man. I wish these guys would just shut up and play ball… They act like they are closer to the top then bottom.

  18. I’d love for him to be right. Though I’ve got absolutely no stake in the Browns’ success, I think having Baker Mayfield leading a really competitive team would make him a great villain in the AFC.

    Now just get them some respectable uniforms so they can look the part, too.

  24. Fans of other AFC North teams can make all the snide comments they want, but he’s right. Rothlesberger almost done. Cincy is toast and Lamar Jackson is gonna suffer the same fate as Griffin. D’s will be ready for him next season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!