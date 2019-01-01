Dan Campbell slated to interview with Browns, Packers, Cardinals

Getty Images

Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell has been linked to a variety of teams over the last couple of days and he’s reportedly set up a few interviews

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Campbell is set to meet with the Browns on Friday and the Packers on Saturday. He adds that an interview with the Cardinals is slated for the weekend as well, but there’s no word on which day he’s expected to meet with Arizona.

Campbell has been in New Orleans since 2016 and he closed out the 2015 season as the Dolphins’ interim head coach. He went 5-7 in that role and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for a permanent run as a head coach on occasion over the last few years.

The Packers are set to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday and the Cardinals are set to meet with Adam Gase, another former Dolphins head coach, on Wednesday.