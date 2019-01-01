Doug Pederson only 2016 head coaching hire still on the job

Getty Images

The axe fell on Adam Gase in Miami and Dirk Koetter in Tampa over the last couple of days and they have plenty of company in the Class of 2016 head coaching hires.

There were seven coaches hired in that cycle and six of them have now lost their jobs. Mike Mularkey, Chip Kelly, Hue Jackson and Ben McAdoo lost their jobs before Gase and Koetter, which leaves Eagles coach Doug Pederson as the only member of that group still in the same position.

Pederson’s hire wasn’t met with tremendous acclaim at the time and former NFL exec Mike Lombardi called him less qualified to coach a team than anyone else he’d ever seen. Pederson’s Super Bowl ring forced Lombardi to eat crow and the coach reflected on being the last man standing at his Monday press conference.

“All I can remember is I think I was seventh of seven that year,” Pederson said. “That’s all I remember. No. Listen, you have to have confidence in your ability, and obviously I’m not going to speak for the other guys, but I had a lot of confidence in myself. I feel like you have to surround yourself with really, really good assistant coaches, good coordinators, and guys that love ball and love to teach. That’s obviously something I learned from [former NFL head coach and executive] Mike Holmgren and Andy [Reid]. Again, I can’t speak for the others, but that’s just what I know. Then having the ability and confidence in myself to lead and teach and get guys to play. I feel like if that’s good enough, it’s good enough.”

Pederson has the Eagles back in the playoffs after it looked like the season might go up in smoke, which is further sign that it might be a while before the Class of 2016 is totally wiped off the board.