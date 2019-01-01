Dwayne Haskins is expected to enter the draft

Getty Images

The Rose Bowl soon will end. At some point after it does — tonight, tomorrow, whenever — quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his plans for 2019 known.

Per a league source, Haskins is expected to enter the NFL draft. He’s also expected to hire David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent Haskins. Mulugheta’s clients include Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Haskins received a first-round grade from the NFL’s draft advisory board. Given the success that this year’s first-round rookie class enjoyed and the decision of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to stay put, Haskins could become even more attractive.

Busting through the 50-touchdown pass barrier won’t hurt his case, either.

Ohio State hasn’t had a quarterback taken in the first round since Art Schlicter in 1982. The Buckeyes have had only one other first-round quarterback: Don Scott, in 1941.