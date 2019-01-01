Dwayne Haskins makes his case to be the first overall pick

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins just made a big statement that he deserves to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins put on a sensational effort today in the Rose Bowl, throwing three touchdown passes in a win over Washington, and after that performance he may be the favorite to go first on April 25 in Nashville.

Although the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Haskins still has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, he’s expected to turn pro. Given everything he’s accomplished this season, he has nothing more to prove in college football.

The top of this year’s draft does not have many teams that need a quarterback. The Cardinals, owners of the first pick, drafted quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round last year and are presumably out of the quarterback market this year. The 49ers at No. 2 have Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Jets at No. 3 have Sam Darnold. Are the Raiders at No. 4 ready to move on from Derek Carr? The Buccaneers at No. 5 have said they’re committed to Jameis Winston.

It’s hard to imagine the Giants at No. 6 passing on the opportunity to draft Eli Manning‘s successor. But the most likely scenario is that some team in need of a quarterback trades up to take Haskins. Probably trades up with Arizona, to take him first overall.