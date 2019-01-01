Gregg Williams completes interview with Browns

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams completed his interview for the full-time job, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams, 60, earned the interview by going 5-3 after the Browns fired Hue Jackson. The Browns also will interview interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens for the job.

But General Manager John Dorsey is casting a wide net, with at least six other candidates. Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell will interview Friday and Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Monday, according to NFL Network.

Williams went 17-31 in three seasons as the head coach of the Bills in his only full-time head coaching opportunity.

“I really like this young team,’’ Williams said after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. “I said this before, I turned down multiple jobs to come to Cleveland. I really wanted the opportunity to come here. I really love living in Cleveland. I love the people in Cleveland. I have tremendous memories of coming up to the old ‘mistake by the lake’ stadium. Everybody called it that back in the late ’80s early ’90s. The crowd and the environment.

“Again, a lot of people were telling me when I came here two years ago, ‘You can’t do that.’ Well, we can do that. That’s what we are hired to do. We are supposed to be able to do this. No matter what other people in the NFL are saying. That’s my evaluation. My evaluation was that’s a good, young team. Hopefully the ownership listened to me at the time they interviewed me [for the defensive coordinator position] when you all didn’t even know they were interviewing me in a secret place outside of the city, and I made a choice to be there. We will see what happens now.”