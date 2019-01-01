J.J. Watt downplays his elbow injury

Getty Images

J.J. Watt said after Sunday’s game that he would play in the postseason with his elbow “cut off.” The Texans defensive end won’t have to do that.

Medical testing on Watt’s injured right elbow confirmed no concern for his availability for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

“It’s doing OK,” Watt said Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’ll be fine by Saturday.”

Watt wore a sleeve on his right arm at practice Tuesday as he did after injuring it in Sunday’s game.

He played all 47 snaps Sunday, making 1.5 sacks, four tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

Watt finished with 16 sacks, his most since 2015 and his fifth double-digit sack season.