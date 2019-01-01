J.R. Sweezy set for game-time decision, Delano Hill headed to IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks played without left guard J.R. Sweezy for the first time all season in Week 17 and we’re unlikely to find out before Saturday if they’ll be without him again this weekend.

Sweezy sprained his foot in the Christmas Eve win over the Chiefs and head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on his status when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“Sweezy is getting around pretty good. We’ll see. It will go all the way to game-time,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR Radio.

Ethan Pocic started in place of Sweezy last Sunday.

One player the Seahawks will not have in Dallas on Saturday night is safety Delano Hill. Hill fractured his hip against the Cardinals last Sunday and will go on injured reserve. Hill started that game because Tedric Thompson was out with a hip injury and Carroll said Thompson will be back in the lineup this weekend.

Carroll said wide receiver Malik Taylor will be called up from the practice squad to take Hill’s spot on the roster.