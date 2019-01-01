Jace Sternberger declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M junior tight end Jace Sternberger declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, a day after the Aggies beat North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl.

Sternberger announced his decision on Twitter, writing, “The past four years have been an incredible journey. I had four offers coming out of high school, went to Kansas University, then transferred to a junior college back home and then signed with Texas A&M and became an All-American. It’s been an honor and a blessing to represent Texas A&M University.”

Sternberger earned All-America honors in his only season at A&M, leading the Aggies in catches (48), yards (832) and touchdowns (10). He arguably surpassed Rod Bernstein, Dan Campbell and Martellus Bennett as the top tight end in school history.

Sternberger was Jimbo Fisher’s first recruit at A&M a year ago.