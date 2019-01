Getty Images

North Carolina State receiver Jakobi Meyers will forgo his final season to enter the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior announced his decision Tuesday, a day after the Wolfpack’s loss to Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.

Meyers arrived in college as a quarterback but moved to receiver and set a single-season school receptions record with 92 for 1,047 yards this season.

He earned his degree in sports management last month.

Meyers finished with 168 career catches, fifth in school history.