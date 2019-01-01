Jets say coaching candidates who want total control are “off the table”

Getty Images

The Jets made the expected change at head coach on Sunday when they fired Todd Bowles shortly after the end of his fourth season with the team, but they say they aren’t shaking things up much beyond that.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan remains on the job and CEO Christopher Johnson said on Monday that the operating structure that was in place with Bowles will remain the same. That means Maccagnan and the new coach will both report directly to Johnson, who ruled out hiring a coach who is interested in total control of the football side of the organization.

“I think that would be the wrong person for the job,” Johnson said, via ESPN.com. “That would be off the table. … Look, a lot has not gone well here. Like I said, part of that is my fault and I’ll take the blame on that. I need to do a better job, but I don’t think the organizational structure is at fault.”

The Jets have reached out to Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and reportedly have interest in talking to former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as well. The last three of those names would seem to be a close fit with Johnson’s desire to hire a coach that has “a plan in place to develop” Sam Darnold in 2019 and beyond.