Jim Schwartz isn’t thinking about a head-coaching gig

Last year, Philadelphia’s strong regular season and eventual championship run didn’t result in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz receiving serious sniffs at a head-coaching opportunity. And so the former Lions head coach returned to the Eagles.

This year, as the playoffs commence and the Eagles again have a seat at the table, Schwartz isn’t thinking about getting another crack at becoming a head coach.

“It was a little bit different last year because we had that off week and there was going to be opportunity before you were done playing,” Schwartz told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s not the case this year. All of our focus is right ahead on the Bears. Quite honestly, it’s my goal to keep playing. If we do our jobs well enough, maybe any opportunity might not be there. I mean, that’s just the way it goes. But our total focus is on the Bears, and I think we’ve come too far as team over the last six weeks to water that down with anything else. I’m certainly not.”

Schwartz’s name has yet to come up in connection with any of the eight vacancies. If the Eagles lose on Sunday, he instantly becomes available. If they win, Schwartz can be interviewed next week, but only with the express consent of the Eagles.