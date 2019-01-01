Josh Allen: “We kind of found ourselves” on offense in final weeks

The Bills signed Derek Anderson for the 2019 season on Monday and they extended Matt Barkley‘s contract before the regular season came to an end in a pair of moves that ensure continuity in the quarterback room next year.

Given the way the year wrapped up for rookie Josh Allen, it’s easy to understand why the Bills would want to keep things in place. After opening the year 2-7, the Bills won four of their final seven games and they upped their scoring from just over 10 points a game to over 24 points a game over that stretch.

Allen missed the first of those games with an elbow injury, but was leading the offense in the other six contests and he said on Monday that he felt the unit hit its stride over the back end of the schedule.

“I definitely think as the year went on, we improved,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I think we kind of found ourselves and who we are in the last six, seven games. Coach brought up some analytical points with us and I’ll keep those in house, but it’s pretty promising and exciting to think about what we could’ve done and what we can do and what’s in the future. I’m extremely excited to have the guys that we have. I’m looking forward to growing with these guys and going into next season with some momentum now and trying to continue to improve.”

Allen led the team in rushing, but has plenty to work on as a passer heading into his second season. Moves to improve the receiving corps and offensive line should help move that process along and, if all goes well, create optimism for the future in Buffalo.

13 responses to “Josh Allen: “We kind of found ourselves” on offense in final weeks

  3. Lot of people look silly for doubting this kid. For all you drafniks….. completion % and accuracy are very different things and with the way the rules are skewed towards offense the risk factor in a raw kid with off the charts measurables is a lot lower than it used to be

  5. I’ll be the one to say it, this kid stunk all year and Bills fans are delusional. Allen should be progressing as a passer the way Lamar has. He had two good games against Miami and Bills fans act like they’ve found the second coming of Joe Montana. Relax. He struggled passing against some pretty poor passing defenses, especially the Lions. When the receivers don’t have to adjust to dump off passes behind the LOS anymore then I’ll be sold.

  6. Would u look at that? His completion precentage this sunday was 65% because he took the easy throws like everyone else, that was the big knock on him coming out. This is only a byproduct of him slinging it at least 10 yards downfield every play looking for the big play. So obviously he can do the easy stuff all the other qbs can do when he wants. But he can do things the rest can’t, like run by or through linebackers on his way to 100 rushing yards a game and take the top off a defense when he wants to throw it 70 yards dowfield. That dual threat ability is dangerous. He will continue to develop and we will build an offense around him, look out NFL. I was upset when we drafted Josh Allen as opposed to Josh Rosen, after their rookie seasons I’d take him over Darnold & Rosen in a heartbeat.

  8. Think of how Allen, the Offense, or the scores would have looked if the Bills had a solid O-Line. That’s where the need is. The upcoming draft is heavy in defensive players but this team needs to find some O-Line talent that can play right away. Draft or free agency.

  9. It was a horrible offence. Allen won’t have the running opportunity now some film on him is out. As for having any accuracy….good luck with that. Look for more futility.

  10. I said it in a Cardinals post, and i will say it here as well.

    2018 did more for the development of Josh Rosen than it did for Josh Allen.

    NOW, PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY BEFORE DOING WHAT MOST POSTERS DO, WHICH IS TURN OFF THEIR BRAINS AND START ATTACKING.

    1) That is NOT a slight on Josh Allen, but merley an observation based on what ive seen based on his future potential.

    2) while Allens athleticism is unbelievable, he is relying too heavily on it right now. He is giving up on his progressikns far too quickly.

    3) Consistently making plays with your feet is far two difficult to sustain in rhe NFL, very few have been able to do it with success.

    4) NFL defenses wkll adjust to Allens running game and force him to make his progressions and beat them from the pocket.

    I like the kid, and he did a great kob his Rookie year, but before he is annointed as anything….he needs to become a considerably better pocket qb.

    He clearly has the physical tools.

  11. Completion percentage is overrated. It’s competitiveness, moving the chains and attitude. Allen has all of these plus a desire to improve and is coachable. He accomplished all this with a rookie receiver, a second year receiver and an O-line that will be overhauled this off season.

  12. Anyone who isn’t drunk on delusion sees that this kid just doesn’t have it, he’s incredibly inaccurate and panics within 2 seconds of the snap.

    He can’t even read presnap defenses, just a horrible draft pick and they actually traded up to get him.

    Oh, Buffalo.

  13. It’s hard to judge any rookie QB after only 1 season. Goff was considered a bust and RGIII was considered the second coming after their rookie years and things didnt quite end up that way.
    I think by midseason 2019 we will have a much better grasp of where all the 2018 QBs stand.
    That being said, I love that Allen is my QB and I love how much people hate him

