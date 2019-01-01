Josh Allen: “We kind of found ourselves” on offense in final weeks

Getty Images

The Bills signed Derek Anderson for the 2019 season on Monday and they extended Matt Barkley‘s contract before the regular season came to an end in a pair of moves that ensure continuity in the quarterback room next year.

Given the way the year wrapped up for rookie Josh Allen, it’s easy to understand why the Bills would want to keep things in place. After opening the year 2-7, the Bills won four of their final seven games and they upped their scoring from just over 10 points a game to over 24 points a game over that stretch.

Allen missed the first of those games with an elbow injury, but was leading the offense in the other six contests and he said on Monday that he felt the unit hit its stride over the back end of the schedule.

“I definitely think as the year went on, we improved,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I think we kind of found ourselves and who we are in the last six, seven games. Coach brought up some analytical points with us and I’ll keep those in house, but it’s pretty promising and exciting to think about what we could’ve done and what we can do and what’s in the future. I’m extremely excited to have the guys that we have. I’m looking forward to growing with these guys and going into next season with some momentum now and trying to continue to improve.”

Allen led the team in rushing, but has plenty to work on as a passer heading into his second season. Moves to improve the receiving corps and offensive line should help move that process along and, if all goes well, create optimism for the future in Buffalo.