Josh McDaniels to interview with Packers Friday

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may or may not take a job. But he’s interviewing for one this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McDaniels will meet with the Packers Friday to interview for their head coaching job.

The Patriots have the weekend off after earning a bye in the AFC playoffs, so McDaniels could ostensibly squeeze another interview in this weekend.

It’s unclear if he will, or whether he’ll go all the way with his next suitor.

His leaving the Colts at the altar last year hasn’t seemed to discourage interest in him this time, though it’s hard to imagine him being interested in some of the places with vacancies if he wasn’t interested in the Indy job.

The Packers have already interviewed former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, and former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Their list of candidates also includes Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.