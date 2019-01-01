Kevin Stefanski set to interview with Browns Monday

Getty Images

Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was one of several names linked to the Browns as head coaching searches got underway around the NFL this week and Tuesday brings word that an interview with Cleveland has been scheduled.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stefanski is set to meet with the Browns on Monday. The Browns are also set to interview Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell late this week.

Stefanski took on the offensive coordinator duties for the final three weeks of the season after the Vikings fired John DeFilippo. He had been the team’s quarterbacks coach up to that point.

Rapoport adds that Stefanski is in the mix for the permanent offensive coordinator position with the Vikings, but is out of contract and free to talk to other teams as a result. The Giants had interest in interviewing Stefanski after hiring Pat Shurmur as their head coach last year, but their request was rebuffed by the Vikings.